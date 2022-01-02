Mandy Moore Swears By This ‘Perfect’ & Affordable Facial Spray That’s a Big Part of Her Skincare Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our early 2000s rom-com queen Mandy Moore truly hasn’t aged a day. Think about it, it’s been twenty years, and she still looks the same as she did in A Walk to Remember. So we’re wondering, what’s the This is Us star’s secret? Well, it’s an affordable facial mist you may have seen at the drugstore.

Per Byrdie, Moore said she swears by only one facial mist for a big part of her no-frills skincare routine. “It’s like the perfect thing. I use it as a toner. I put it on before makeup. I spray it on my Beautyblender while applying makeup. I spritz it on my face before I leave the house. I put it in the fridge. It’s a really delightful thing in the summertime. So this is a huge part of my routine right now.” So what is this “perfect” facial spray? It’s the Garnier SkinActive Facial Mist Spray with Rose Water — and it’s less than $7 on Amazon.

Courtesy of Garnier Garnier.

Garnier SkinActive Facial Mist Spray with Rose Water $6.74 on Amazon.com

This soothing rose water is made to hydrate, prime, set, and feel refreshed throughout the day — so it’s no wonder Moore uses it so much in her routine. The anti-aging product contains all-natural ingredients, with no parabens or dyes.

The vegan product has gained a cult following on Amazon, garnering over 4,500 positive reviews. One Amazon reviewer said that it’s her new go-to setting spray, saying, “I have many setting sprays, but this is amazing! Now my holy grail!”

Another reviewer added, “My skin was super soft after using this for the entire day, and I like the smell… I like the smell and will use this product a lot, as it was very calming and great for the skin.”

