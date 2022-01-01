Jennifer Aniston Has Sworn By This Cleansing Bar Since High School — & It’s Only $4 At Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Jennifer Aniston, we have been itching to get all the secrets to her fountain of youth skincare routine. We’ve already discovered her go-to facial mist, facial mask, and even lip mask — but we may have found her holy grail of holy grails. It may shock you, but it’s a soap bar.

The star told Forbes, per Insider, in 2015 that her skincare routine is “actually quite simple — and it’s been pretty much the same routine for a long time since I’m a creature of habit. I wash my face with my Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar…” Now the crazy thing is that she told Daily Mail, per Insider, that she’s been using that soap since high school — and it’s only $4 on Target for a pack of three.

Both dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, the Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar is a fragrance-free soap bar that gently cleanses the skin thoroughly. Designed for all skin types, it contains no harsh ingredients to harm even the most sensitive skin.

And Aniston isn’t the only one who adores this bar. One Target reviewer said it’s a great facial soap, saying “I love this soap, it helps to keep my face soft and cleans all the debris in the air from my pores.”

Another added, “I started using this soap in 1965 and can’t live without it! It’s getting hard to find in the original fragrance and that the other thing I love.”

So it’s clear this soap has a hardcore following, and for probably very good reason.

