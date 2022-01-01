Anne Hathaway’s Shining, Red Carpet Ready Hair Is Thanks to This Serum That Fixes Split Ends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Wherever Anne Hathaway is, chances are that she’s looking absolutely fabulous, from literally head to toe. And while we love her effortlessly gorgeous soft glam makeup, what we really want to know is how she gets her hair to look like a Disney princess. Hairdresser to the stars Adir Abergal finally gave fans a glimpse into her hair routine.

Abergal has done a plethora of gorgeous star’s hair like Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, and of course, Hathaway. Per Hello Magazine, Abergal said he typically uses his own line with Hathaway, specifically using the Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum for styling and nourishing her hair to perfection.

Virtue.

Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum

Both nourishing and protecting, the Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum is the pinnacle of lavish hair care that both makes you look good and makes your hair feel great. Perfect for any hair type, this serum is great for fixing breakage, split ends, and dryness.

The key ingredient in the serum is Alpha Keratin 60ku, a healing protein like keratin that makes up 90% of hair and is mainly used for repairing.

Per the brand, you simply apply it to your fingertips and run it through your damp hair from the mid-shaft to the ends.

And celebrities aren’t the only ones who adore the product. One Ulta reviewer said, “I absolutely adore this line. Only have used it all twice now and I already see a difference.”

Another reviewer added, “I have used this several times and notice an improvement in the way the ends of my hair look. I have long, fine hair and have to be careful with products as they weigh my hair down. This product does not do that.”

