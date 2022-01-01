This TikTok-Famous Hair Oil Is a Must-Have If You Want to Have Good Hair Days in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Oh TikTok, what would we do without you? Looking for a last-minute, easy dinner recipe? Trying to change up your style? Needing make-up help or hair tips? TikTok is our go-to for things just like that. It’ll give you a laugh and teach you how to make a delicious egg breakfast sandwich all in one sitting. What’s not to love? It’s especially great for finding those viral products. Seriously, it’s got everything from beauty recommendations to mini vacuums that’ll clean up those small messes in no time.

Well, if you’ve got fussy hair (like many of us) you’re probably down to try anything that’ll make your hair less of a tangled, frizzy mess during hectic mornings. If you haven’t heard of Olaplex, you’re seriously missing out. It’s all over TikTok and their products help super damaged hair by repairing broken bonds. Struggle with frizzy hair? Well, Amazon is selling their No. 7 Bonding Oil, which will get rid of flyaways in no time. You can also get it on Sephora and Nordstrom.

The No. 7 Bonding oil is a super versatile product. Not only is it great for adding shine and getting rid of stubborn frizz, but it’s also a great heat protectant. Customers seem to be absolutely loving it, which is always a good sign.

One wrote, “I cannot live without these products!!! My hair had gotten “parched” no other way to describe it. My hair lacked movement, shine and manageability. After just one use of the Olaplex system WITH THE OIL I was back sporting my prime time locks again!!! THANK YOU OLAPLEX”

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil $28 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Start the new year off with good hair days. Try Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil… Who knows? It could become your 2022 holy grail hair product that’s under $30.

Before you go, check out The Best Beauty Products below: