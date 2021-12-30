Jonathan Van Ness’s Latest Hair Care Drop Is the Key to Shiny Hair This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Though we firmly believe in looking your best year-round, there’s something about the holidays that make us want to get extra dolled up. (Is it the parties? Those Insta-ready moments? That “new year, new you” mindset? Well, maybe it’s a little bit of everything.) And, if you want to give your hair some extra shine during the most wonderful time of the year (and beyond!), look no further than JVN’s Complete Nourishing Shine Drops. (Yes, JVN stands for exactly what you think it does: Jonathan Van Ness.)

The multi-hyphenate creative might’ve been the breakout star on Queer Eye, but he recently went back to his roots (pun intended) with his very own haircare line. And, just like the rest of his stock, these shine drops can be the perfect finishing touch to any makeover.

Perfect for frizzy hair, these drops are designed to make your strands appear silky smooth and packed with shine. The lineup of rockstar ingredients is not only clean, but they’re also effective. Need proof? The Hemisqualane used here is known to improve hair health and strength, while the Meadowfoam Esters offers a major gloss and moisture boost. (Plus, anyone who uses a lot of hot tools or colors their hair will be happy to know that the Hibiscus Extract repairs damages and keeps color fading at bay.)

Even better? A little goes a long way. All you need are a few drops and you’ll have a mane that’s buoyant, weightless, and oh-so glowy. To make this offer even more enticing, this 1.7-ounce bottle only costs $22. (Sure, that sounds small, but it’ll last you a long time.) As the Queer Eye star says, “Who gave you permission to be so cute?” Don’t sweat it: these shine drops (and their radiant results) have JVN’s seal of approval.

