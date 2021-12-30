Struggling with Skin Redness from Irritation? This Color-Correcting TikTok-Famous Product Might Help

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Imagine that you’re getting ready for a date night or fancy event. Your hair is coiffed, your makeup is done, and you’ve found the perfect outfit to match. And, that’s when you spot it: a blob of red, irritated skin that no, matter how much foundation you apply, sticks out like a sore thumb. Is all hope lost? Not at all; you just need to bust out Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment.

Don’t let this little canister fool you; this formula will revolutionize your entire primping process. (Need more proof? Just head over to Sephora, where you can check out the product’s 4,4000 positive reviews or the glowing feedback on TikTok.) Dr. Jart’s formula might look green and goopy in its jar; however, it turns beige when applied to your skin.

Of course, this treatment has a lot more to offer than its mood ring-like color change. This formula uses cica, an ingredient that tigers in Asia historically roll around in to heal their wounds. When infused into Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, it soothes, calms, and moisturizes the skin. (Translation? Buh-bye, red splotches.) Plus, this solution boasts mineral sunscreen so you can stay protected from the sun’s harsh rays.

Admittedly, the $52 fee might be a little expensive, but when you think about how much good it can do for your skin (especially when you’re having a bout of redness), it’s so worth it.

