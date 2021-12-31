Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Make 2022 Your Year Financially With These Budgeting Planners on Amazon

Delilah Gray
We know we say this every year, but the new year is a special time to reflect and improve on yourself. To put it bluntly, we say that every year is our year. And while some years have been misses, there have been plenty of highs along the way. The past few years have been rough to put it lightly, but we’re ready to move on and try for a better year. And what better way to do so than with planner that allows you to keep track of your budget.

Get control of your finances with one of these planners. Delving into your financial situation can be intimidating, but these picks make it easy without being judgmental or intimidating.

Lucky for us, Amazon has a plethora of planners for any goals you may have. Check out some of our top picks below.

Erin Condren Store 12 Month Budget Book & Financial Budget Tracker — $13.59, originally $16.99

Get your life organized in style with this budget tracker and life planner. With extra storage and organizational tools, this handy notebook is perfect for making 2022 your year.

Budget Planner – Monthly Budget Book — $14.99

If you want to conquer both your life and finances, treat yourself to this lavish journal. You can track savings, expenses, debt, life updates, and much more, all in one place.

Simplified Monthly Budget Planner — $11.97

This undated budget planner is organized by months. You can track your income, savings goals, expenses and categorize everything. It’ll all be in one place.

