Can’t Handle Harsh Exfoliators? This Launch from Meghan Markle’s Go-To Skincare Brand Is Here To Change That

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love a snowy landscape and cozy nights at home as much as the next person, we have to admit that winter is often at odds with our beauty routines. The biggest offense? Our flakey, so-dry-you-can’t-stop itching skin. For as long as we can remember, a good exfoliator has been the first step for smoother, softer skin. Problem is, some exfoliators can be too harsh. (In fact, exfoliating too much or using a super-strong solution can cause even more redness, irritation, and long-term deterioration. Yikes!)

The good news is it doesn’t have to be that way. Leading the charge of your winter skin refresh is Tatcha’s The Texture Tonic AHA Liquid Exfoliating Treatment. This treatment is available on both Tatcha’s website and Sephora.

There’s a reason why Meghan Markle — yes, the former Duchess of Sussex — has been a long-standing fan of the brand. Tatcha famously concocts game-changing formulas with clean ingredients, and this toner is no exception. Perfect for oily and combination skin, the Texture Tonic AHA Liquid Exfoliating Treatment is like the Goldilocks of exfoliators. The fruit AHA gently buffs away dead, flakey skin cells, while the hefty dose of Wild Rose keeps excess sebum to a minimum without stripping your skin of its natural oils. As a bonus, the combination of niacinamide and Japanese mugwort evens skin tone, reduces redness, and also firms up your pores.

Oh, and did we mention this little bottle works? According to a clinical study, 100 percent of participants noticed an immediate improvement in their skin’s clarity and smoothness. (Over time, the vast majority of uses saw a reduction in redness and sebum.)

Tatcha’s The Texture Tonic

Image: Tatcha. Image: Tatcha.

The catch? Starting at $59, Tatcha’s exfoliator isn’t necessarily cheap. But, if you’re so over that dry and flakey skin winter often brings, it’s certainly worth the small investment. After all, we wouldn’t be shocked to learn that a certain actress-turned-duchess-turned-activist had this in her cart, too…

Tatcha THE TEXTURE TONIC $59 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: