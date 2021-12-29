These Clearance Deals From Zappos Won’t Last Long — Calvin Klein, Hydro Flask & UGG Are on Sale Now!

You thought the sales ended with Black Friday? Ha — don’t make us laugh. There are sales galore this time of year. And shockingly enough, some enormous online retailers even have post-holiday sales. One of our favorites is having a huge sale on select shoes, home essentials — and even a designer coat that’s now under $100.

Just because Christmas and Boxing Day are over doesn’t mean the gift-giving needs to end, even if it’s for yourself. You deserve to feel like royalty, especially after the stress of prepping for the holidays, hosting and being around family 24/7. Now’s the time to spend that gift card money or holiday cash and upgrade your wardrobe and get some necessary items for your New Year’s Resolutions.

Zappos has always had our backs with their ongoing sales, but this one is a can’t miss. From Calvin Klein to UGGs, there’s something for everyone in the sale. Check out some of our top picks below!

Clarks Sharon Gracie — $69.67, originally $95

You can’t go wrong with some classic slip-on shoes from Clark’s — especially these sleek, black ones. Designed for comfort and style, these can work for any outfit you have in mind.

SOREL Cate™ Bootie — $112.61, originally $170.00

Need some stylish, brown leather boots? Treat yourself to these stunning booties from Zappos. Both waterproof and comfortable, these are soon to be your new winter boot go-to.

Hydro Flask 22 oz Tumbler — $23.66, originally $29.95

If you haven’t jumped on the Hydro Flask train, it’s time to snag your own from Zappos. This gorgeous blue mug will help you start your day right by keeping your drink the perfect temperature for hours.

Koolaburra by UGG Fuzz’n II — $44.95, originally $59.99

UGG has been upping the ante for their comfy shoes, and we’ve really been obsessing over these Koolaburras. These sandals have both elastic straps and faux-fur soles, made for optimal comfort for daily activities or lounging around the house.

Calvin Klein Zip Front Stretch Walker Length Coat — $90.02, originally $320.00

This hooded puffer jacket from Calvin Klein is amazing for anyone constantly on-the-go and doesn’t want to sweat throughout the seasons. Both ergonomic and stylish, this coat will last you many winters.

