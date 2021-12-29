If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Avid hosts know that having people over isn’t all delicious beverages, great conversation, and mouth-watering multi-course meals. Once the guests are gone, you’re left to clean up a lot of dishes. Problem is, you’re already working with limited real estate in your dishwasher and on your countertops. (More times than not, your dirty flatware, dinnerware, and serveware occupies every square inch of your kitchen, making the already daunting tasks of cleaning up even more headache-inducing.)

If you want to simplify your clean-up routine without creating chaos in your kitchen, Ahuyan’s dish rack is here to help. At first glance, this pick looks like a compact stainless steel grate. But, in reality? This little grate can actually be rolled across your kitchen sink. Not only does this offer a convenient spot to air dry those daintier glasses and plates—the excess moisture can just drip into the depths of the sink—but it can also get the job done without taking up any precious counter space. And, once you’re done drying, you can roll this rack up and toss it in your drawer or cabinet. Ahuyan’s dish rack is also available in five sizes, so you’re bound to find one that fits nicely in your kitchen. (Why stop at one? If you’re working with a dual sink, you can maximize your surface and buy two.)

And, if you’re a bit skeptical about this rack, it’s also worth noting this option has more 17,000 positive reviews and a near-perfect score on Amazon. (Translation? It’s definitely worth the hype.)

Want yet another reason to love this space-efficient dish rack? Prices ultimately vary by size, but you can walk away with a new dish rack for under $12. (Go ahead, let that sink in for a second, will you?) Whether you want to make that post-party cleanup easier or make the most of your teeny, tiny kitchen, this option is certainly worth adding to your cart.

