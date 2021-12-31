Get Up to 60% Off During Macy’s After Christmas Sale — Which Features Tommy Hilfiger, Kiehl’s, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love Macy’s for a lot of reasons, like the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the mountains of clothing sales they have every week. But this time, we’re especially loving them for this amazing post-Christmas sale, which only lasts for a limited time.

From designer jackets to beauty gift sets, there’s no shortage of great deals and splendid gifts to treat yourself with. Listen — it’s after Christmas and a lot of us are going through a Christmas crash, where we basically are in a sugar-and-plans fueled coma until New Year’s Day. But while we’re chilling after the crazy holiday plans, maybe it’s time to treat ourselves to some Macy’s top picks.

Check out what we’re loving from the Macy’s sale below!

Kiehl’s Since 1851 4-Pc. Brighten Up & Glow Set — $59.80, originally $92.00

Courtesy of Kiehl’s Since 1851. Kiehl's Since 1851.

Time to take advantage of the discounted Christmas beauty sets, because OMG, there are some steals like this Kiehl’s one. Suitable for any skin type, this set comes with an Ultra Facial Cleanser, dark-spot corrector, eye serum, and facial cream.

Kiehl's Since 1851 4-Pc. Brighten Up & Glow Set $59.80 Buy now Sign Up

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat — $79.99, originally $225.00

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger. Tommy Hilfiger.

Available in six gorgeous colors, this Tommy Hilfiger coat is perfect for shooing away the freezing cold ahead of us. Designed to be both warm and stylish, this puffer coat has everything you need to look cute as heck on the go.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

Granite Stone Diamond Farmhouse 13-Pc. Ceramic Nonstick Coating Cookware Set — $127.49 with code: JOY, originally $249.99

Courtesy of Granite Stone Diamond. Courtesy of Granite Stone Diamond.

Both nonstick and dishwasher safe, what more could you ask for from this stunning, 13-piece farmhouse set? Everything you could need is in there, from griddles to stockpots. Upgrade your kitchen ASAP with this set.

Granite Stone Diamond Farmhouse 13-Pc. Ceramic Nonstick Coating Cookware Set $127.49 Buy now Sign Up

Carter’s Toddler Boys 2-Pc. Penguin-Print Fleece Pajamas in 3T — $8.93, originally $30.00

Courtesy of Carter’s. Carter's.

While it may be listed for boys, this penguin set will look adorable on anyone who wears it. Available in size 3T, this set is both comfortable and perfect for any time of the year.

Carter's Toddler Boys 2-Pc. Penguin-Print Fleece Pajamas $8.93 Buy now Sign Up

Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blanket — $55.99, originally $140.00

Courtesy of Ella Jayne Ella Jayne.

Combine a weighted blanket and a snuggie, and what do you get? Heaven, that’s what you get. Just kidding — sort of — it’s the Ella Jayne snuggle blanket. Available in a plethora of colors, this blanket is ten pounds and has built-in pockets for optimal comfort.

Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blanket $55.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: