Pat McGrath’s Coveted Bridgerton Collection Is Back in Stock — And It’s More Sought-After Than Simon Basset

If you clicked on this story, there’s a chance you have fallen head over heels in love with all things Bridgerton. (And, to that, we say, “join the club.”) Ever since the Netflix show made its debut in 2020, it’s all anyone can talk about—and for good reason. Salacious drama? Steamy scenes? Fantastic costumes? The most eligible man in all the land (a.k.a. Simon Basset)?! Yes to all of the above.

The second season of Bridgerton is slated to hit your screens in March, but if you can’t wait that long to get your fix, you’ve come to the right place. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath—yes, the Pat McGrath—just launched a Bridgerton-themed collection. And, while you certainly won’t want spoilers on what lies ahead for Daphne, Anthony, and Lady Whistledown, you need to know that this collection is just as epic as it sounds.

Ready to learn more? We’re breaking down everything you need to know about these makeup must-haves. (Psst… this collection did sell out, but it’s finally back in stock).

Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter

Ready to get your glow on? Pat McGrath’s highlighter has crystalized gel-power consistency that will help you shine brighter than the decorations at the Danbury Ball. Creamy to the touch, but silky smooth in application, this highlighter will give your makeup routine the regal treatment. (Plus, you can wear it solo or layer on with the rest of your favorite cosmetics.)

MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water

Behind every Diamond of First Water is a seriously good eye makeup situation — and Pat McGrath’s palette delivers. Decked out with six saturated shades — with both matte and shimmery finishes — these eye blushes are poised to pop. Even better? This versatile formula does its best when wet or dry. Go ahead, blend away.

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Blushing Eyes + Sublime Skin Trio

Thanks to Pat McGrath’s bundle, you can score a flush just like you…ahem, left the library with Mr. Basset himself. And, though these formulas have a translucent coverage, you can build them up to score a radiant pop of color. (Translation? They’ll look good on just about anyone.)