Didn’t Get What You Wanted from Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale? Then Take Advantage of This End-of-Year Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe that the new year is right around the corner. It feels like just yesterday we were making 2020 puns to ring in that new year, and in less than three days, it’ll be 2022. As we know, when the new year rolls around, two types of sales happen: End-of-year sales, followed up New Year’s sales. And lucky for us, both are happening nonstop for the next week at some of our favorite stores and online retailers. This time, Best Buy is selling some incredibly sought-after products at some seriously discounted prices.

Whether it’s the newest Chromebook or that security system you’ve been toying with the idea of getting, Best Buy has a plethora of bestselling products for sale. These deals won’t last long, so we’re rounding up some of our favorites for you to pursue.

Check out some of our top picks from Best Buy’s new year sale below.

Insignia™ – 55″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — $349.99, originally $549.99

Courtesy of Insignia. Insignia.

With 4K resolution and Alexa voice control, this smart TV will be the perfect addition to any room in the house it’s needed. You can control everything you want to with voice control and access thousands of entertainment options with this simple, affordable TV.

Insignia™ - 55 $349.99 Buy now Sign Up

Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ Laptop — $169, originally $289

Courtesy of Lenovo Lenovo.

Both flexible and light, treat yourself to a Chromebook for your needs: work or pleasure. With built-in cloud support and lightning-fast response, this works for either your work laptop or your kids’ first laptop.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 14 $169 Buy now Sign Up

Arlo – Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle — $349.99, originally $599.99

Courtesy of ARLO. ARLO.

With 12 pieces total, protect your home with this extensive security system. It comes with three cameras, four rechargeable batteries, three anti-theft mounts, and a yard sign.

Arlo - Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle $349.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: