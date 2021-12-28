Storing Away Holiday Decor Has Never Been So Simple With These Innovative & Affordable Tools

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The sparkling lights, the smell of Christmas candles, and the overall feeling of joy — that’s why we loved this Christmas. From the beautifully wrapped gifts to the towering Christmas tree, we can’t get enough of it. But like every year, we have to put the Winter Wonderland away for another year. However, we could seriously use an update on how we store the holiday decorations away — trash bags and cardboard boxes isn’t going to cut it, especially when it comes to the giant fake tree in our living room.

Luckily, Amazon has some amazing products to help fix this yearly problem. Whether it be wrapping paper or the entire Christmas tree, we found products that’ll store it all neatly away for eleven months.

And the best part of it all? They’re both only $15.

Check out our top picks for storing away your Christmas gear below!

ZOBER Underbed Gift Wrap Organizer — $14.99

Say goodbye to clutter with this gift wrap organizer. It can fit up to 24 standard rolls, stow away under your bed, and handle any other wrapping accessories needed. This space-saving holder protects all of your accessories from dust, dirt, or water all year round.

ZOBER Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag — $14.99

Don’t know what to do with that gigantic tree? Storing it away has never been easier. This handy storage bag is not only super durable and waterproof, but it can fit a tree up to 9 ft. tall. Along with all of that, it’s so easy to carry from wherever you store it.

