Basically the second that Selena Gomez announced she was creating a makeup brand, everyone needed to get their hands on the seriously covetable products ASAP. And now, there are more goodies you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP. Selena Gomez’s bestselling brand Rare Beauty just released new products to sneak peek at the upcoming spring releases to come in 2022, where she plans on releasing innovative makeup tools. For now, you can check out the handful of new products below.

In an interview with Elle, Gomez said she created this brand because it helps people embrace their natural beauty. “I think the most rewarding part of creating this line is that we create a place for people who don’t want to get work done or change their face. They just want to embrace what they are and what they have.” She said, “That’s why I wanted the brand to be there for girls and guys and whoever to feel like it’s okay to not look like everybody else.”

Rare Beauty launched a setting powder, which was the most requested product by customers, a few new shades of the Soft Pinch Blush and a bronzer stick.

Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder — $22

This highly-anticipated setting powder comes in five shades with a natural finish. With light coverage and a vegan formula, this silky powder is perfect for those who want everything to stay in place without feeling cake-y. You can get it at Sephora and Rare Beauty.

Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick — $23

Remember when contour sticks were all the rage? Well, Rare Beauty is bringing it back with an easy-to-use, sun-kissed bronzer stick. Per the brand, all you have to do is swipe on, blend, go — and look fabulous.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush — $20

Both available in dewy and matte shades, up the ante for your blush routine with these long-lasting liquid blushes. Gomez released several new shades — Hope (nude mauve), Encourage (soft neutral pink), and Believe (true mauve). Simply apply for a healthy flush to your skin — and the packaging is so cute!

