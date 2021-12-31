The Home Decor Trends You’ll See All Over Your Feeds in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This past year, our homes went through quite the transformation. We ditched the minimalist mindset and embraced a more maximalist approach to decor, mixing and matching colors, prints and textures to create a truly eclectic space. And while we kept our colorful wallpaper up, we became more adventurous with the prints by ditching the florals and opting for tropical wall-coverings and bold, vibrant wall murals. But as we move into 2022, we’re pulling back on the high-contrast hues and approaching our home decor with the three G’s in mind: globally-inspired decor, goth-like kitchens, and green hues.

“I expect to see a lot of globally-sourced items and organic materials as we look to continue to bring the feeling of nature into our homes,” HomeGoods Style Expert Beth Diana Smith tells SheKnows. “In particular, we’re yearning to travel and are very inspired by places we can’t easily reach, but as we look to prioritize self-care more, we’re also looking to infuse calming (neutral) colors into our homes.”

Plus, we’re bidding hygge adieu and welcoming the minimalist-inspired lagom lifestyle trend — a Swedish term that roughly translates to mean “not too little, not too much — just right” — into our homes.

“After a year filled with the unexpected, it’s no surprise that people are looking for a little more balance in their everyday lives,” Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis tells us.

And we’ve only grazed the surface. Ahead, we gathered a handful of home decor trends you’ll see all over your feeds in 2022.

The curvier the better

According to Pinterest’s “Pinterest Predicts 2022” report, people will gravitate toward curvy decor. Think curved couches, curved kitchen islands — even round pool decks. Behind the home trend? Everyone, really, from Millennials to Boomers.

“I cannot get enough of curved furniture and details,” interior designer Luisa Erghötz tells Pinterest. “Curves add instant personality to parts of the home that need sprucing up. Bland living room? Try a curved couch. Basic room? Add an arched plant wall.”

The goth-aissance is finally here

It’s about time the goth aesthetic made its way into homes. And by “homes,” we specifically mean within our kitchens. That’s right, according to Pinterest, searches for “goth kitchen decor” are up 85 percent.

“It’s easy to oversimplify goth into an everything-black look,” drag artist Lauren Elyse tells Pinterest. “I actually think the world of goth is a way to express your moodiest self. You can go red, smoky, cozy, oversized or even cowboy. Goth isn’t scary to me; it’s fun!”

The lagom life

Hygge, who? Because Lagom is moving on in.

According to Yelp, lagom is gaining popularity, with searches for the term up 33 percent over just a two-month period. But what exactly is lagom?

“Lagom is the Swedish philosophy that’s all about balance and roughly translates to ‘not too much, not too little,'” Lewis explains.

According to Yelp’s “2022 Home Trend Forecast Report,” people are shifting towards this minimalist yet highly functional lifestyle. They’re even searching for local businesses to help them make home updates, including installing a murphy bed (up 61 percent) and decluttering (up 39 percent).

“While the term ‘lagom’ isn’t yet mainstream in the United States, we predict it’s here to stay,” Lewis says.

Seeing green

In 2020, many brought the outdoors in via live (and artificial!) indoor plants. And two years later, we continue to do so — with a twist.

HomeGoods Style Expert Beth Diana Smith predicts that, in 2022, many will go green by incorporating more green-hued decor — and wall colors — into their homes.

“Green [is] definitely the color of 2022!” the owner and principal designer of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design tells SheKnows. “Six paint brands opted to choose green for their color of the year inspired by the latest fashion and home trends. Additionally, green has been trending in wellness as greens are associated with self-care, nourishment and zen energy. So, as consumers continue to prioritize mental health, we’ll continue to see green throughout our spaces as we look to infuse calming colors.”

Go global

Smith also predicts more people will incorporate globally-sourced items into their homes.

“I expect a lot of globally inspired neutral rooms with organic accents: think Boho but with a luxury vibe that feels like a monochromatic exploration of texture,” she tells us. “By layering beautiful pieces with ample texture in hues of alabaster, cream, white, and taupe, a space feels warm, inviting and ready for relaxation.”

The key to achieving this style, Smith says, are well-executed, intentional details.

“For example, focus on the thickness of your area rug (think something you can wiggle your toes in!), or lean into chunky knit throws for your sofa or even stagger oversized, woven La Jolla baskets in the corner as a practical, yet stylish décor option,” she says.

Bring the Med into the bed(room)

From Greek busts to Corinthian columns, Greek-inspired home decor is on the rise. According to Pinterest, searches for “Ancient Greece aesthetic” are up 65 percent, “Aphrodite aesthetic wallpaper” up 180 percent, and “Corinthian column” up 40 percent.

“I see major Greece vibes happening in my home this year,” celebrity home designer tells Pinterest. “I already have my eye on a Roman-inspired statue for my entryway. And I found a blue and white accent wallpaper that reminds me of summer in Santorini.”

