This TikTok-Viral Vacuum Will Help Clean Your Desk & Handle Mini Messes — Plus, It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I think we all know the struggle of coming home to a messy space after a long day of work. Whether its a crumb-filled car or a cluttered, dusty desk, it’s no fun to deal with. Cleaning in general can feel miserable in the moment, but having an tidy space in the end makes it totally worth it.

Well, TikTok might have just found the coolest mini vacuum cleaner on the market, which will make cleaning small spaces so much easier. Not only does it vacuum but it’s also an air duster and hand pump, which means it’s three gadgets in one. The small size makes it the perfect vacuum to keep in your car or in the hall closet. Do your kids spill crumbs all over the place or do you need to get food debris and dust out of your keyboard? This vacuum from Brigii is perfect for just that. It’s made for getting rid of those small messes in hard to reach places. Now, who doesn’t love that?

The Brigii cordless vacuum is currently on sale for $45.99. It comes with 4 attachments to help target crumbs in all those hard-to-reach spots. People seem to be seriously loving it. One reviewers wrote, “We used it in our car today it picked up little debris in between the seats and the console. Again so powerful. Really happy with the purchase. Very light weight, powerful, portable. One charge lasts about 25 mins. It’s small enough to carry in a small purse for an idea on size, hold with one hand.”

Brigii Handheld Vacuum $45.99 on Amazon.com

“I use this for touch up vacuuming in my white seat Tesla,” Another shared. “It’s perfect for that. It’s not big enough to be a “use after neglecting the interior” but it is perfect for keeping a clean car clean. The flexible hose in this “pro” version is excellent for getting in between seats and hard to reach areas. It’s convenient USB-C charging adapter works perfectly to charge off the cars USB ports.”

If you enjoy tidy work spaces and a clean car, this would be a great tool to have on hand to keep things clean and to get rid of smaller messes. For under $50 we think this looks like an awesome product to have in your cleaning arsenal.

