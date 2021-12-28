If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking care of your hair is an important part of self-care for many people (including myself). We’ve all experienced the joy of a great hair day as well as the wrath of a bad hair day. Whether your hair is as flat as can be when you wake up or looks like you dumped a bucket of grease on your head, having a bad hair day can seriously set the wrong tone for the rest of your day. If you can relate, then there is probably a high chance that dry shampoo has saved your hair at one point or another. It’s one of our holy-grail products. It can turn flat, dirty-looking hair into a voluminous masterpiece.

There recently was a huge dry shampoo recall from Proctor & Gamble on dry shampoos that contained benzene. Check the list here to make sure your dry shampoo isn’t on there.

There are a bunch of dry shampoos on the market that are free of that human carcinogen. We rounded up five below that you can feel confident using.

This Odele Dry Shampoo is an awesome affordable option. It claims to work on all hair types, is vegan and cruelty free. Oh yeah, and it’s only $11.99.

This Vegamour GRO Dry Shampoo is an awesome luxury option. It contains phytoactives that visibly increase hair density. It’s also got a spray nozzle making it easy and quick to apply.

If you have dark hair, you understand the struggle of finding a dry shampoo that doesn’t look like powdered sugar on your hair. Acure Dry Shampoo is specially formulated for those with brunette hair to dark hair is specifically designed for people with darker hair, so you wont have to worry about it showing up white in your locks.

This Briogeo Volumizing Root Powder and Dry Shampoo is an awesome option as it claims to be both a dry shampoo and volumizing powder. It’ll eliminate that oil and give your hair a lift, literally.

This Innersense Refresh Dry Shampoo looks super cool. It has a foam formula with honey to give your hair that shiny look.

Overall, there are a ton of cleaner dry shampoo options that don’t contain the benzene carcinogen. Don;t worry, your hair will still be taken care of.

