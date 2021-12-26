Michelle Obama Swears By These Collagen Eye Masks & They’re Way Cheaper Than You’d Expect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Being the First Lady, even a former one, is no laughing matter. You’re constantly under public scrutiny and watchful eyes, but that doesn’t affect former First Lady Michelle Obama. From powerful speeches to fabulous appearances, you’ll never see Michelle look anything other than a goddess. But looking like a goddess isn’t easy, and you need the right tools. In Michelle’s case, she relies on an affordable eye mask.

Per Refinery29, facialist Jennifer Brodeur spilled all the details with her client Michelle’s skincare. But the thing we’re really keen on knowing more about is what Michelle uses for her under eyes. Brodeur reportedly uses a certain collagen gel eye mask for all of her clients, including Michelle. And this best-kept secret is none other than the Ice Water EYES by ToGoSpa.

Ice Water EYES by ToGoSpa $12.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Ice Water EYES by ToGoSpa is one of Amazon and celebrity facialists’ best-kept secrets for eye treatments. The fast-acting mask only needs 20 minutes to show an overall improvement, per the brand.

Not only are these eye pads great for before a big event, but they’re ideal for dealing with headaches, allergies, or battling fatigue. Along with being packed with collagen, these gel masks are made with hyaluronic acid, proteins, vitamin C, and vitamin E, to name a few. And don’t worry, they’re all-natural, made with no parabens or harmful ingredients.

This Amazon find has three packs in one buy, so you’ll be good for a bit of time!

