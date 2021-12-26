Kate Middleton Loves This $16 Sustainable Face Cleanser So Much That She Used It On Her Wedding Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s one thing to love a cleanser for everyday use, but to love one so much that you use it on the happiest day of your life? That’s how you know it’s a truly great product. The Duchess of Cambridge knows luxury when she sees it and isn’t afraid to let the world know how to achieve it for themselves. But this time, Kate Middleton’s wedding makeup artist spilled the deets.

Per Hello Magazine, Middleton’s wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston insists on removing any dirt or impurities from one’s face by using a cleanser flannel or brush ― thus she swears by this one lavish cloth for her Royal clients.

So the trusted cleanser of the Royals is the Ané Muslin Face Cloths.

The Ané Muslin Face Cloths are available on Amazon in a three-pack and are reversible, so you can use them for a little over an entire week before needing to wash again. These gentle cloths are suitable for any skin type, yet are powerful enough to polish the skin for a glowing texture.

And when we say it’s good for any skin type, the brand isn’t joking. Whether it’s for babies or super-oily teenage skin, it can help with any of it.

Made of muslin on one side and terry cloth on the other, these soft clothes will help up the ante for a soothing nighttime face routine.

In case you didn’t know, disposable cleansing wipes are horrid for the environment. According to the FDA, cleansing wipes are made of non-biodegradable materials such as polyester, cotton, wood pulp, and/or rayon. This means that when they’re cast aside in a landfill, they never really go away, causing a large portion of waste that’s harming the environment.

So do your part and get a reusable cloth for Royal-like skin and a safer environment.

