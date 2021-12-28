2022 Hanging Calendars That’ll Help You Start Your New Year Off Right

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Out with the old, in with the new — don’t we all love the beginning of a new year? The past few pandemic-filled years have been hard on all of us, but there’s something so hopeful about the start of a new year. It’s a fresh start and a great time to set goals for yourself.

Whether you’re looking to be more active or get more organized, there are a ton of tools out there to help you succeed at whatever New Year’s resolutions you choose. If you’ve got a busy on-the-go life like us and are hoping to get more organized, calendars are a great way to jump-start the planning and feel a little more put together. Of course, we all have a calendar on our phones but having a hanging one where you can see all your plans in one spot can be super helpful. Not to mention just how cute whichever calendar you choose will look in your office or kitchen…

Here are our top picks below.

We love the simplicity of this Hanging Calendar from Amazon. The gold lettering is such a nice touch. What’s especially cool about this calendar is that you can rip off each month after it passes, so you don’t have to deal with the hassle of re-pinning it.

If you’re looking for something very streamlined, this Papier Typographic Hanging Calendar is great for you. It’s simple, elegant and crisp… What’s not to love?

Are you a fan of the national parks or do you have visit every National Park on your bucket list? This National Parks Hanging Calendar is so beautiful. The photos will make you want to jump in your car and travel around the country to see the sights in person.

Looking for something feminine and floral? This Rachel Parcell by Blue Sky Hanging Calendar is absolutely stunning, girly and elegant. Our favorite part? It’s only $5.99!

Has the pandemic got you itching to travel? This World Traveler Hanging Calendar is the perfect one to plan out where you want to go in the future or just daydream about the places you’ve been. The illustrations are also so cute.

Staying organized by using a calendar can be a great way to start off the new year. Not to mention just how many adorable options are out there to choose from.

