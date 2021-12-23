Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale Is Just Days Away

For many, the day after Christmas is spent relaxing at home with the family, eating Christmas dinner leftovers, and enjoying each other’s company. But for diehard Bath & Body Works fans, the day after Christmas is also spent shopping the brand’s highly anticipated sale: Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale, during which shoppers can save up to 75 percent off their favorite three-wick candles, body lotions, Wallflowers, and much, much more.
Kicking off Dec. 26 both in stores and online, Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale boasts new deals and markdowns each week, including up to 75 percent off select clearance items. In the past, their Semi-Annual Sale featured 50 percent of select three-wick candles, $3.50 for select Wallflowers fragrance refills, half-off select hand soaps, $4 for five-packs of hand sanitizers, and 50 percent off select body creams. So, it’s likely we’ll see similar markdowns this year.
What we do know, though, is Bath & Body Works plans to bring back more than 30 fan-favorite scents during the sale, including ’90s fave Cucumber Melon, the iconic Dark Kiss, and — the most requested by Bath & Body Works shoppers on social media — Happy Vibes.
Bath & Body Works also has some fun surprises in store — including introducing some spring scents early, like Berry Waffle Cone and Watermelon Lemonade during the sale. (So, keep your eyes peeled!)
“After Christmas, plus once in the summer, you can get select items at a steal. Yep — the rubber duckies are back, our shelves are loaded, our website is stocked and everything’s ready to go,” writes Bath & Body Works on their website. “Explore amazing deals, haul-worthy finds and surprises around every turn. Trust us: You don’t want to miss this fantastic event.”
Keep in mind that Bath & Body Works stores will be closed on Christmas Day, to give employees a much-needed break to spend the holiday with family and friends. However, you can shop online. Currently, many of Bath & Body Works’ popular three-wick candles are nearly $10 off.
