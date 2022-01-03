This $7 Laundry Stick Erases Stains Like Literal Magic—& I’ll Never Buy Another Pre-Treater Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a former cleaning editor who has tested just about every weird hack in the book (did you know you can clean your window screens with a lint roller or fix wood floor scratches with the meat of a walnut?!), it takes a LOT for me to get jazzed about a new cleaning product. Especially when they’re made with natural ingredients. Sometimes, it’s just more satisfying to smell the chemicals working, right?! So when I tried Cleancult’s magical new stain stick and saw that it magically erased any type of questionable mark I had let sit for a week (or let’s be real, longer), I felt it was my civic duty to tell the world about it. Consider this my love letter to my beloved laundry stick—yes, it’s that life-changing.

Cleancult’s pre-treatment stick is made with a magical mix of natural ingredients including Sodium Cocoate, Distilled Water, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Gluconate, and Rosemary Extract. It’s fragrance-free, so it’s ideal for those with sensitive skin and it’s biodegradable so you can say goodbye to that cluttered laundry cabinet full of plastic bottles (which also take up valuable storage space). It’s even safe to use on all fabrics, so you never have to think twice while hurrying to get your load in the wash.

Courtesy of Cleancult. Cleancult.

Cleancult Stain Stick $6.99 Buy now Sign Up

Number 1,001 I can’t live without this life-changing thing? It’s super portable, so I take it with me when I’m traveling too. TSA-friendly? We love it. You can even carry it in your purse to treat stains until you get home to wash it.

Never did I think I’d publicly confess my love to a $7 laundry pre-treater, but here we are. Cleancult, major kudos to you for knocking the socks off this seasoned cleaning editor. I’d show you pictures of the before and afters, but I figured you just need to see it to believe it (that also might be a tad too TMI). So now, go see the cleaning sorcery for yourself, and grab a few of these then pass on the love and share with your friends.

Don’t judge, but I sort of look forward to treating stains now? Look at that, science can be fun after all.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: