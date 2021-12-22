This Pore-Blurring Glow-y Primer Has Taken the Place of Some Reviewers’ Foundation & It’s 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s blisteringly hot out or you have to wrap yourself up in three scarves, it’s nice to not have powder and foundation residue on every surface. We’ve all been there — having to angle your head the right way so your foundation doesn’t end up on your friend’s new blouse. It’s not fun to leave a trail of foundation wherever you go, and that’s why it’s always nice to stumble upon a product that acts as pore-blurring product that allows us to forgo the foundation. And this Tula product may be the solution we’ve been looking for.

Not only does this Tula product prime, but it gives some users the “glass skin” look and many reviewers wear it by itself instead of putting on their normal foundation. And for a limited time, it’s 40 percent off on their site.

Tula Blurring & Moisturizing Primer — 40% Off

The Tula Blurring & Moisturizing Primer does a plethora of things such as priming, smoothing, and evening out one’s skin texture. This formula is non-comedogenic and is so gentle that it won’t clog your pores, because the ingredients are high quality. This natural primer will work for any skin type and contains licorice, which aids one’s overall skin tone, chia seeds for conditioning, and rosemary for soothing — to name a few key ingredients.

Many reviewers say they use this instead of foundation some days. And most of the reviews have one thing in common — the reviewers say they use it every single day.

One reviewer said, “This is a staple in my morning routine. It has such a soft texture, leaves my skin smooth, hydrated, and less red and uneven toned. It really helps blur the pores on my cheeks next to my nose. I can’t go without this primer!”

Another reviewer said, “Love my new tinted primer! The blurring effect leaves the slightest glimmer of sun-kissed color. Wear by itself or under makeup for a flawless complexion.”

