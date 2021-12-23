Drew Barrymore Swears By These Glow-Boosting Sunday Riley Products—Snag Them In This Dermstore Set for $79 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your skincare routine in the winter needs a boost of TLC, so if you haven’t swapped out your beauty products yet, it’s time to stock up. Naturally, we’re going to take some skincare advice from one of our favorite celebs, Drew Barrymore, who swears by Sunday Riley’s game-changing products. Barrymore has raved about many of the cult-favorite brand’s skin saviors, including their Good Genes lactic acid treatment which helps reduce the appearance of pores while brightening skin and the Auto Correct eye cream which brightens and depuffs the under eye area. You know that means—we’re adding these to our carts immediately.

And lucky for us, Dermstore has a can’t-miss deal on a set that includes these holy grail, Barrymore-loved items so you can take them for a test drive. This steal-worthy gift set is a $209 value and now on sale for only $130. While it’s too late to shop for holiday gifts, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to some new skincare for getting through what was yet another rollercoaster of a year (2022, we’re looking at you). You could also start stocking up on gifts for birthdays or Valentine’s Day!

Courtesy of Sunday Riley.

Cruelty-free skincare brands are on the rise and not going away anytime soon, and Sunday Riley is a cult-favorite among celebrities. Sunday Riley offers clean beauty sourced from botanical ingredients and boasts smart formulas that serve up instant, glow-worthy results. This skincare set itself is game-changing as the four products included provide deep hydration and a youthful glow that’ll make you look like you actually woke up like this.

In addition to Barrymore’s two faves, this set includes the popular C.E.O 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum which gives you that glowy finish and the A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum which can help you achieve a younger-looking complexion thanks to retinol. Best of all, with this purchase, you’ll receive free shipping and a scalp cleaning serum as a bonus gift. What are you waiting for?!

Get a head start on your New Year’s glow with Sunday Riley’s brightening duo set that delivers the ultimate glow for a fraction of the cost. If you’re looking to snag more Sunday Riley beauty treats, Dermstore is also offering $40 off the Sunday Riley The Big Glow Deluxe Good Genes Kit. These skincare gift sets are sure to sell out fast, so catch these unbeatable deals before they’re gone forever.

