If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Though Christmas is just days away, it’s very likely you’re still scrambling for some last-minute gifts. (It’s okay, you’re not alone.) Truth is, it can be downright difficult to find the perfect present for some people in your life. Case in point: your inner circle’s beauty buff. With an encyclopedic knowledge of industry slang — yes, they know the difference between parabens and phthalates — and an ultra-picky eye, finding a beauty-centric gift they love but don’t already have can be a headache. But, when in doubt, pick up BS-MALL’s Makeup Brush Kit.

There’s a reason why this makeup kit has more than 86,000 positive reviews on Amazon, a near-perfect score on the site, and an oh-so covetable “Amazon’s Choice” badge. Packed with 14 options, there’s a brush for literally every step of their makeup routine. A face flat brush for foundation? Yup. An angled detail brush for that smokey eye? You betcha. A blending brush to mix in their highlighter and contour? Absolutely. And, because each brush is clearly labeled, they’ll have easy access to whatever their makeup looks requires. (Read: It’s a great pick for budding beauty lovers, too!)

Of course, this kit doesn’t tap out at optionality. Made with soft synthetic bristles, these brushes will feel silky smooth against their skin. But, don’t worry: These brushes still pack a punch. Not only do they hold their shape nicely over time, but your go-to beauty buff also won’t have to worry about bristles falling out whenever they use them.

Image: BS-MALL. Image: BS-MALL.

Normally, BS-MALL’s Makeup Brush Kit usually costs $20, which is a pretty good deal considering how many brushes are in this bundle. But, to make your last-minute shopping a little easier, Amazon’s currently shaving 30% off this offer. Best of all? Depending on the delivery address and when you add this to your cart, you can use your Prime membership’s expedited shipping to have this delivered just in time. Mission accomplished!

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes $13.99 on Amazon.com

