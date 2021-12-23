Keep the Cold Out of Your Home & Your Heating Bill Reasonable With These Three Tricks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We might’ve been singing it for years but—between the plummeting temperatures, frequent flurries, and slick spots—the weather outside really is frightful. And, though we’ve found clever ways to stay warm, there are only so many layers you can throw on and only so many cups of hot cocoa you can drink. Sometimes, you need to call in some reinforcements and crank up the thermostat.

Problem is, turning up the heat can seriously increase your utility bill’s bottom line. Don’t worry, help is on the way. If you’re looking to stay warm—without breaking the bank—we found three clever (and budget-friendly!) ways to get the best of both worlds. These picks run the gamut from DIY hacks to tech-savvy solutions, but one thing’s for sure: these options will get the job done and make your winter more pleasant. The weather outside might be frightful, but as for your home? It’s cozy and oh-so warm.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Once winter comes around—and it’s so cold that you’re actually shivering in your home—turning up the thermostat is a non-negotiable. So, why not be a little bit smarter about how you use your energy? That’s where Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat comes in. This easy-to-install thermostat allows you to create a heating schedule, so you don’t have to waste energy when you’re out and about. There’s also a green leaf that appears on your thermostat’s screen whenever you select an energy-saving temperature. (That way, you’ll never overdo it on the heat.) Best of all? An independent study found this gadget saved people an average of 10 to 12 percent on their heating bill. One word: wow.

Holikme Door Draft Blocker

Sometimes, warming up your home is as easy as adding some insulation to your home’s cracks and gaps. Fortunately, Holikme’s blocker can get the job done in style. This clever little strip can be easily added to the bottom of your door, thanks to its adhesive backing. Not only are these strips strong enough to block out a gust of cold air, but they’ll also make your room sound-proof.

3M Interior Transparent Weather Sealing Tape

While you’re at it, you might want to pick up a few rolls of 3M’s sealing tape. Made with a durable adhesive that’s flexible enough to conform to your home’s curves and angles, this tape offers an easy and affordable way to seal off any cracks around your windows and doors. Though this 3M tape is designed for indoor use, it’s decked out with a generous, water-resistant finish. (That way, you won’t have to worry about your entire DIY project coming undone after the slightest exposure to moisture.) One roll offers a whopping 30 feet of tape, but if you’re working with an older home or apartment, you might want to order a few more. At $8 per roll, it offers plenty of bang for your buck.

