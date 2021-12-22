Ring in 2022 with These Glittering & Colorful New Year’s Eve Decorations from Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The countdown has begun — and we’re not talking about December 25th. That’s right, in a little over a week, it’ll be a new year. No one really knows what to expect with 2022. The 2020s have been a whirlwind to put it lightly, and many people are hoping for something different in 2022. Many people on Twitter say that they’re entering 2022 quietly, while others have decreed it to be their year — either way, it’s coming. With a new year comes a New Year’s Eve party, and an NYE party isn’t complete without some shiny decorations.

Whether it’ll be an intimate night with the family or an all-out extravaganza (where you get tested beforehand), no party is complete without the proper decor. But don’t worry, Amazon has a bunch of decorations perfect for any NYE gathering.

Check out some of our top picks from Amazon below!

HOOJO 43 Pcs Happy New Year’s Eve Party Supplies 2022 — $27.99

Go all out this NYE with everything you could need with a fantastical array of balloons. Not only is there a Happy New Year banner, but there is a 2022 balloon set, multiple balloons in the shapes of champagne bottles, stars, and much more.

Amscan Black, Gold and Silver New Year’s Eve Party Horns & Blowouts — $22.28

Ring in the new year with everyone blowing on these black and gold NYE noisemakers. Don’t worry, there are about 50 of them here so everyone can have a go.

Kristin Paradise 25Pcs New Year’s Eve Photo Booth Props with Stick — $14.99

Whether you’re setting up a photo booth or taking photos on your iPhone, no gathering is complete without these adorable props. From top hats, masks, to silly speech bubbles, everyone is bound to have a cute NYE photo to post to social media.

