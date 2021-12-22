The Air Fryer Cookbook On Amazon Is Perfect for Beginners — & Features 600 Recipes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are officially underway, and there’s one key ingredient to this yuletide season we simply cannot stop thinking about: food! Yes, food can really make the holidays feel — and smell — even more magical. We love getting tips and tricks to make decadent treats, and now there’s one cookbook that’s skyrocketed to the top of our wishlist. The Air Fryer Cookbook has been climbing the charts on Amazon, and you can order it right now for less than $11.

Curated by Jenson William, the Air Fryer Cookbook is perfect for beginners and experts alike. You see that air fryer you got last year that’s been sitting in the corner of your kitchen? It’s time to plug it in and get cooking! This cookbook features recipes for meat lovers and vegetarians, so there’s really something for practically everyone. And whether you’re cooking up a full dinner party or an intimate meal for two, this cookbook has you covered.

The cookbook features 600 recipes in total, including main dishes, snacks, sides, and even some scrumptious desserts. Plus, this cookbook has a fun balance of healthy and indulgent recipes that are just as unique as you. The Air Fryer Cookbook has already landed in the top 20 on the Amazon Charts, so you know you’re getting a product that’s already beloved by a number of shoppers. So, put away the pots and pans and forget the hassle of the season — the Air Fryer Cookbook is ready to make the holidays so much more holly and jolly with every bite!

