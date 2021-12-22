Stay Organized in 2022 with These Elegant & Functional Desk Calendars from Amazon, Papier, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It feels like yesterday we were watching WandaVision back in February when new, weekly episodes came out — and now we’re a little over a week away from entering 2022. So 2021 has been the definition of whiplash: Right when we think we can breathe after a holiday or event, the next one pops up immediately. And now, we’re starting it all over again with 2022, but this time, we’re determined to keep track of everything — all our to-dos, goals and special occasions — this year with calendars.

Bills, events, due dates — nothing is too small to make a note of this upcoming year. Staying organized and staying hydrated are the mottos of 2022. And to achieve this, we need some good calendars to put on our desks in our offices. From Target to Papier, there’s a calendar for everyone’s needs — and we found quite a few elegant picks. Check out some of our top picks below!

PAPERAGE 12 Months Minimalist Calendar 2022 — $17.95, originally $19.95

Courtesy of PAPERAGE. PAPERAGE.

If you’re looking for a good, basic calendar to help you keep track of everything, you can’t go wrong with this minimalist calendar from Amazon. Either hang it up or place it on your desk, this calendar can work anywhere in your home office.

2022-2023 Desk Calendar – 18 Months Large Desk Calendar — $11.29

Courtesy of Maalbok. Maalbok.

If you prefer more color and pizzazz with your office gear, then you’ll love this 18-month calendar. With a wide grid space and stylish design, this calendar can work with any office aesthetic.

2022-2023 Desk Calendar - 18 Months Large Desk Calendar $11.29 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Ban.do 2022 Desk Calendar Day by Day — $11.99, originally $15.95

Courtesy of Ban.do. Courtesy of Ban.do.

Sometimes, you don’t want to clutter your office calendar with a million things — and that’s when you should invest in a calendar that shows off beautiful artwork instead. Designs by Shivani Parasnis, this 12-month calendar spruces up any space.

Ban.do 2022 Desk Calendar Day by Day $11.99 Buy now Sign Up

Papier Joy Weekly Desk Planner — $26.99

Courtesy of PAPIER. Courtesy of PAPIER.

Now, for those who prefer to plan their weeks instead of months, Papier has a gorgeous, modern calendar for your office. The Joy planner is perfect for those who like to plan everything and use these undated, tearaway pages throughout 2022.

Papier Joy Weekly Desk Planner $26.99 Buy now Sign Up

Sugar Paper Essentials 2022 Desk Calendar Paper Large Monthlyium — $12.99

Courtesy of Sugar Paper Essentials. Courtesy of Sugar Paper Essentials.

Plan your time accordingly with this unique, elegant desk planner. This clean calendar will add style to any room you put it in, and save you some stress, since you can put everything to do in one location.

Sugar Paper Essentials 2022 Desk Calendar Paper Large Monthlyium $12.99 Buy now Sign Up

