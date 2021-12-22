Quick — Grab Some Lavish Candles From Nordstrom’s Sale Section So You Can Have the Coziest Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Honestly, we have no idea why candles got a poor reputation as a gift. Have you ever gotten a candle that hasn’t made your heart light up with joy? Or light up immediately to fill your bedroom with the smell of flowers, woods, or high-end luxury? Along with being an amazing gift from someone else, they’re a grand act of self-love for when you’re having an awful week. And this sale from Nordstrom’s candle aisle will probably make any week great again.
Whether you’re a sucker for anything floral or can’t resist a good wooden scent, there’s a candle out there for everyone. And at Nordstrom, some of their most lavish scents are finally on sale — but they won’t last long with these new, reduced prices. While they’ll probably arrive after Dec 25, it’s a great way to start 2022: by smelling some amazing scents in every room.
Check out some of our top picks from Nordstrom’s candle sale below!
Voluspa Three-Wick Tin Candle in Apple Blue Clover — $18.00, originally $24.00
Treat yourself or your mom or BFF to a luxurious, three-wick candle from Voluspa. It boasts the hearty scent of apples and cloves — plus, it comes in a gorgeous tin.
P.F. Candle Co. Spruce Soy Candle — $15.00, originally $20.00
Snag a soy candle that screams sustainable and chic. With the wooden, aromatic scents of blue spruce and cedarwood, this candle will be the prize of any collection.
Apotheke Charred Fig Candle — $14.30, originally $19.00
Before they inevitably sell out, treat yourself to a lavish candle from Apotheke, specifically this hand-poured candle that smalls like fig lead and ambers. With hints of woody scents and cashmere, this candle has a burn time of 30 hours.
MALA The Brand Tobacco & Vanilla Candle — $22.50, originally $30.00
For those who love more rugged scents and wooden wick candles, we found the perfect, limited-edition candle for you. This MALA candle has a crackling wick and smells like an amazing mixture of tobacco, vanilla, and bergamot.
