Need a Last-Minute Gift For Him? Time to Replace His Wallet With This Amazon Bestseller

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stuck on what to get that special man in your life? Whether it be your spouse or your good ole papa, it can be tricky shopping for the men in your life. You want to gift something cool, practical and something that he’ll use everyday. And while there are a lot of options for that, the safest gift to snag is a wallet. We’re not talking about one from the dollar store that’ll last two weeks, we’re talking about a bestselling one from Amazon that’s on rare sale. This wallet boasts a lot of features.

Time to replace that wallet of theirs with this gorgeous, sleek one from Amazon. Not only is it on sale, but it’ll arrive before December 25 if you order quickly and spend a total of $35 — you’ll only need $6 more if you hit that minimum.

TRAVANDO Slim Wallet — 14% Off

Courtesy of TRAVANDO. Courtesy of TRAVANDO.

The TRAVANDO Slim Wallet is not just a run-of-the-mill wallet. Its slim design makes it functional with nearly a dozen pockets, with an outside notch for your most-used cards.

It also comes with a handy money clip and has been tested many times for optimal security, so no one will swipe his credit card number through it. It comes in a luxurious gift package, so no need to use any more paper to put it under the tree. And as a bonus: It’s super stylish!

One Amazon reviewer said, “Probably my favorite one I’ve ever owned… So it’s definitely a bonus having a slim front pocket wallet that holds everything I need.” Another reviewer added, “I love this wallet! Slim with plenty of slots for more than enough cards… My favorite thing is the money clip inside, though. Everything has a nice snug fit which assures me nothing to fall or slide out. Great buy!”

