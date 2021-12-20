Your Favorite Dry Shampoo May Be Part of a Big Beauty Recall

If you’re like me and use more dry shampoo than regular shampoo in any given week, listen up because we just received some bad news regarding a bunch of beauty products, including some dry shampoos that may be in your beauty cabinet right now. Procter & Gamble Co., the parent company of brands like Pantene, Herbal Essences, Head & Shoulders, Aussie and more, issued a voluntary recall of select dry conditioner and shampoo sprays sold in the United States on Friday.

P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner Spray Products and Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray Products https://t.co/WHMKzrNrNm pic.twitter.com/9jq7uUnACI — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) December 20, 2021

The recall, which affects more than 30 aerosol spray haircare products, states that the products are being recalled due to the presence of benzene in some products. You can check out the full list of recalled products on the Food & Drug Administration website.

So what’s the deal with benzene and why is it dangerous? Well, according to the FDA, benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and exposure, which can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, can cause life-threatening cancers like leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow.

According to the recall, “The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.”

While there have been no reported events related to these products, it’s still important to check your products as soon as possible to make sure you are not using any of the affected products. If you do have one of the recalled products in your possession, cease use and toss it out immediately.