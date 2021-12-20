If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After Christmas comes two months (at least) of purely cold, shivering weather. We have to say farewell to our favorite sundresses for a while and say hello again to our stylish winter coats. It’s undeniably going to get super cold outside, and that means no matter how the heat is bumping, your house is bound to be a little chilly. Instead of bundling up in two of those winter jackets for an afternoon nap, treat yourself to a customer favorite from Nordstrom.

For a limited time, the Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw is on sale for 20% off, and hundreds of people are already eyeing it. This throw is rarely on sale, so chances are it might be gone sooner than you expect.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw — $31.60, originally $39.50

Upgrade your afternoon naps and cozy corner with this warm, polyester throw. Coming in eight gorgeous colors, this plush throw is a Nordstrom favorite with over 2,000 positive reviews.

One reviewer named DarcylynK raved about the blanket, saying “These blankets are amazing!!! I have purchased 3 of them and the colors have a beautiful sheen! I am extremely pleased with the quality of the money. Another excellent buy at Nordstrom!”

Another reviewer named Rose0614 agreed with how amazing they are, saying, “Six of them are in my home because we all fight over them… I have washed them over & over & they are still super-soft… I can’t say enough good things about these blankets! They are the BEST!”

Keep in mind that this won’t arrive before Dec 25th, but if you order quickly, it’ll come just in time to snuggle up for the New Year.

