Reese Witherspoon’s Favorite Skincare Brand Is Having a Rare Sale on a Limited-Edition Set — & It’s the Best Beauty Deal We’ve Seen Yet

Sephora keeps dropping some incredible deals for the holiday season — so many that we can hardly keep track. From beautiful discounted perfumes to holiday gift sets, we can’t get enough of it. But even though Christmas is less than a week away, there are still some amazing new deals popping up.

Celebrity-loved brand Biossance released some limited-edition gift sets for everything from wrinkle-reducing products to hydrating pieces. Reese Witherspoon loved Biossance so much that she became their global ambassador, and Jonathan Van Ness also joined as an ambassador — so clearly the brand is worth endorsing.

Biossance is rarely on sale, but as an early holiday treat, the brand’s Lifted Spirits set is on major sale at Sephora. It’s a whopping 50 percent off, so we know that this deal won’t last long.

Biossance Lifted Spirits Set — 52% Off

This Biossance Lifted Spirits gift set is the perfect stocking stuffer, because it comes complete with two bestsellers. The limited-edition set is over half-off and includes the lactic acid night serum and squalane eye cream.

This vegan set is perfect for helping with fine lines, dullness, and uneven texture. The lactic acid in the night cream helps gently exfoliate the skin while promoting a more even texture. And the squalane helps strengthen the body’s natural oils and adds hydration.

Per the brand, they conducted a 28-day study that found 100% of the people in the study saw clinical improvement with the appearance of fine lines.

The Allure 2020 Best of Beauty Award Winner is simple to apply. The brand recommends applying up to three pumps of the night serum into your skin after applying the eye cream.

