Demi Moore Swears By This Gentle Cleanser For Her Glowing, Sensitive Skin & It’s Available on DermStore

One thing on our New Year’s resolutions is to get skin that naturally glows like Demi Moore. We all looked in awe at Moore’s bare-faced selfies on Instagram, and we finally figured out a piece of how she keeps her skin so amazing.

Back in Sept 2019, Moore hosted an episode of Go to Bed With Me for Harper’s Bazaar’s ongoing series that shows celebrities’ nighttime skincare routines. And Moore has some luxurious taste, but the one product that caught our eye was the CosMedix Benefit Clean Cleanser.

In the video, she started by saying she uses one of two cleansers to start her routine but leans more towards one when she really wants to feel clean at the end of the night. Hint: it’s the CosMedix one.

Moore’s go-to cleanser is a gentle, antioxidant-rich cleanser that works for any skin type, especially those with super sensitive skin. It works great for sensitive skin because of the gentle yet powerful ingredients such as sandalwood for helping inflammation, grapefruit oil for adding a sense of refreshment, and Herbal Amaranth to help your natural moisture barrier.

It deeply cleanses the skin, leaving your skin healthy and glowing at the end of every night you use it. And per the brand, the bottle provides around 90 applications — so you can use this straight for three months before needing to buy another one.

Per the brand, they recommend applying it to your damp face and then lathering it into your skin.

