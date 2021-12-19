Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Pamper Your Athletic Friend With This Discounted Massager Tool ― & It'll Arrive By December 25

Delilah Gray
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Instead of snagging another exercise product to help your athletic friends break a sweat, make them feel pampered. So many athletes want to go-go-go, but sometimes, it’s nice to relax and take care of your body — because it’s pretty darn important! You could offer a spa day or a stress ball, but how about getting them a massage tool.

Yes, we love adorable athleisure gear and massages, but up the ante for what it means to treat your athletic friends. For a limited time, the ever-so-lavish InvoSpa Deep Tissue Massage Gun for Athletes is nearly 20% off on Amazon.

InvoSpa Deep Tissue Massage Gun $99.97, originally $119.19 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Both quiet and portable, the InvoSpa Deep Tissue Massage Gun for Athletes is perfect for the athlete on the go. And it’s not just one massager, it’s basically six-in-one. With six unique massage heads and six speeds, you can find the optimal level of massage you want every single time. Plus, it’s super deep and powerful, so even if your buddy has knots all over, even they’ll be fine.

Per the brand, the massager boasts a plethora of benefits like boosting athletic performance, helping with joint pain relief, and assisting in everyday mobility, to name a few.

One Amazon reviewer said, “The six different heads with different sizes and pressures are ideal for lighter or deeper muscle knots and tension. The battery life is very good. I am happy with this purchase and now don’t know how I lived without one for so long.” Another agreed, saying, “Overall, this massage gun is exactly as described and depicted in the product details. It fully satisfied our expectations.”

