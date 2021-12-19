Zooey Deschanel Only Uses Two Products For Skin Care & We Found Her Favorite Face Oil on Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After over twenty years in the spotlight, actress and singer Zooey Deschanel remain to be one of the cutest, most refreshing people in Hollywood. From her quirky personality to adorable Instagram pictures, we can’t get enough of her. So naturally, we wanted to find out how she’s kept her skin so youthful and fresh after twenty years — and we finally got the answer.

Deschanel revealed to Byrdie a few years back, where she held nothing back when divulging how she does all of her beauty routines. She told them she only uses two products to prep her skin every day — one of which being the cult-favorite, Tarte’s Pure Maracuja Oil.

“I cleanse with cleansing oil and then I put oil on my face. It sounds crazy, but my skin likes it.” When asked if she likes to add anything else to her skin, she quickly said no, that she likes to keep it simple. “I did go to a facialist a couple of times and my skin was like, ‘What are you doing to me?!’ It doesn’t want to be scrubbed, only moisturized—like a baby!”

So the Elf star swears by this oil for her sensitive skin, but you may ask, “Why just this one? Why is it so special?” Well, there’s a reason that Tarte’s Pure Maracuja Oil is considered a cult favorite.

This vegan facial oil is perfect for any skin type, including sensitive skin to help reduce dullness and an uneven skin texture. It’s made primarily of Maracuja Oil, which is jam-packed with fatty acids and vitamin C.

Per the brand, over 90% of users saw an overall improvement in their skin: including improving skin texture, rejuvenation, and reducing wrinkles.

The multitasking oil was made for dry skin, but many with oily skin said it completely transformed their skin. One Sephora user said, “I typically have oily, acne-prone skin so was a little worried it might cause me to break out or look shiny, but it honestly is one of the best oils I’ve ever used. I noticed a great improvement in my skin within a few days and haven’t broken out once.”

