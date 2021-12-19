Oprah Gave Fans a Glimpse Into Her Christmas With What Gifts She’s Already Got This Year — Ralph Lauren, SPANX, & More!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now we’ve obsessed over Oprah-approved gifts, but this time, we’re obsessing over the gifts Oprah herself got — and absolutely loved. On Dec 18, Oprah gave us a glimpse into her gift receiving this holiday season with three videos, showing the gifts she got from friends of hers. She posted it with the caption, “We’re a week away from Christmas and the gifts are coming in! Thanks to my friends @stellamccartney, @sarablakely, and @discovery for the @spanx, snacks, and @drbarbarasturm V-spritz.”

So we’ve all obsessed over her annual “Oprah’s Favorites” list products, but people are now losing it over these as well. From luxurious Dr. Barbara Sturm products to arguably Oprah’s favorite movie snack, her friends held nothing back with the gift-giving. Now if you’re still doing some last-minute shopping (or want to treat yourself to an Oprah-like holiday), maybe look into what Oprah received this season.

From Ralph Lauren dupes to the cutest SPANX set we’ve seen, this is as lavish as it gets. Check out the gift ideas below.

Dr. Barbara Sturm V Drops — $100

Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm.

In the first video, Oprah giddily talks about how she both loved Dr. Barbara Sturm products and told them they should expand their V collection — so they did. Treat yourself — mainly your V — like a queen with these luxurious drops to help hydrate and support the skin barriers with ingredients like lactic acid, prickly pear extract, and gurmar plant extract.

Ralph Lauren Home Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket — $595

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren.

This throw is as luxurious as it gets, entirely made of cashmere. While the price may be steep, it is an Oprah-approved product — but don’t worry, because we found a dupe below.

Dupe Alert: Bee & Willow™ Cable Knit Reversible Throw Blanket in Ivory — $35.00

Courtesy of Bee & Willow Courtesy of Bee & Willow.

This cable-knit throw is both in a gorgeous ivory color and as snuggly as can be. It’s also reversible, so you’ll look idyllic no matter what while you’re snuggling on the couch.

SPANX AirLuxe Wide Leg Pant — $118.00

Courtesy of SPANX Courtesy of SPANX.

In the last video, we saw Oprah raving about a new set from SPANX, even saying she was going to wear it the next day — and we found the set! These super-stretchy, wide-leg pant offers maximum softness, comfort, and feel light as a feather.

SPANX AirLuxe ‘Got Ya Covered’ Pullover — $118.00

Courtesy of SPANX Courtesy of SPANX.

And if you want to complete the set, treat yourself to this draped, stylish pullover. Both stylish and comfortable, work out in this rocking, Oprah-approved style.

Milk Duds, Movie size, 5 oz, 12 count — $25.00

Courtesy of Milk Duds Courtesy of Milk Duds.

Okay, Oprah’s reaction to getting Milk Duds was one of the most wholesome things we’ve ever seen. And if you know a fellow Milk Dud lover, go all out with this 12-count of delicious Milk Duds.

