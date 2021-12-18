Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Facial Mask Is On Sale For 50% Off — & It’s the Cheapest We’ve Seen It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s a candle or a luxurious concealer, if Jennifer Aniston loves it, we can’t help but put it right in our Amazon carts. Over thirty years in the spotlight and Aniston knows what’s what when it comes to having the best products out there. And this time around, she’s obsessing over a lavish, comfortable face mask.

Back in 2020, when everyone in the United States was on a very secure lockdown, Aniston made a poignant post about doing your civic duty and the basic goodness of people. She ended the post by saying, “If you care about human life, please… just #wearamask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

And in that post was a little secret into Aniston’s life: her favorite facial mask. Both sleek and beautiful black color, the Friends alum apparently is obsessed with the Wolford Unisex Classic Mask.

Courtesy of Wolford. Courtesy of Wolford.

Wolford Unisex Classic Mask $15.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Wolford Unisex Classic Mask is normally around $35, but for a limited time on Amazon, it’s only $15.50.

Now, these adjustable, high-quality masks are super sought after, and not just because Aniston loves them so much. Both breathable and stylish, this mask can go with any outfit at any point of the day.

The top Amazon customer review raved about how this face mask is perfect for eyeglass wearers, and another customer added, “I wear glasses and also work in a kitchen-so comfort and fit are so important. This mask differs from most commercial masks, so don’t be discouraged. It really works it.”

