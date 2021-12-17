Zappos Is Having a Huge Treat Yourself Sale on Shoes — Here’s What To Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As we turn the page on 2021, we’re ready to get the new year started on the right (and most stylish) foot—pun intended. The good news is that you don’t have to look far to hit the fresh button on your wardrobe. Right now, Zappos is hosting a Treat Yourself Sale, where you can quite literally treat yourself to a fresh pair of shoes.

With hundreds of stylish sandals, boots and flats, Zappos is your one-stop-shop for all your footwear needs. And, while you can always find an impressive discount at the e-tailer, its Treat Yourself Sale is a better time than any to fill your e-cart with a bunch of well-appointed pairs. But, with so little time and so many deals to shop, navigating Zappos’ Treat Yourself Sale is no easy feat. To help, check out the top three pairs we have our sights on—all you have to do is add your size to your cart.

Adidas Originals Swift Run X W Sneakers — $54.44, originally $85

Get a head-start on those 2022 fitness goals with a fresh pair of sneakers. Adidas is known for making some of the most covetable pairs around, and its Swift Run X Shoes won’t disappoint. With a cushioned insole and lightweight mesh uppers, these sneakers will make you want to go the extra mile.

Nike Benassi JDI Slide — $18, originally $24.95

Already counting down the days until summer? Not only will these slides look great at the pool or beach, but they’re also on sale for under $20. And, for the time being, they’ll double as some great house shoes. (We give you full permission to slip these over your favorite fuzzy socks. After all, comfort is key.)

Sam Edelman Daelyn Waterproof Boots — $99.21, originally $180

The first day of winter is right around the corner, so if you haven’t picked up a fresh pair of boots, you should as soon as possible. Our pick? Sam Edelman’s Daelyn style. The classic Chelsea boot silhouette will look good with everything from dresses to jeans. Plus, the waterproof exterior and thick, lug sole will come in handy during inclement weather.

