If you’re a mom on the go, you probably understand the importance of cute shoes that are also comfortable. Of course, everyone wants to look stylish, but is it worth it if your feet are in pain all night because of it? We say no. Well, Birkenstocks are our go-to versatile shoe and a great option for anyone out there who likes comfy footwear that can work well with many outfits. They can be dressed up or down; worn with leggings and a workout top or a cute maxi dress. Although we are in the middle of colder weather, there is no need to fear. You won’t have to give up on your favorite styles, because many popular summer favorites are also available fur lined.

There are a bunch of winter-approved options that are acceptable to wear in the frigid air. Nordstrom has a ton of cute ones that you can buy just in time for the holidays. Now who doesn’t love that? Certain sizes and colors will arrive before December 25 — just make sure to double check the ship date before purchasing.

These Boston Genuine Shearling Clogs are perfect for anyone living in those extra cold climates because of their closed-toe design. They’re a variation of the traditional clog, and we love the fur detail.

These Arizona Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal are great for anyone who enjoys a bold pattern. If you live in a location with less extreme winters, this is a great option as it’s still open-toe but provides extra warmth from the fur.

Do you love a classic brown Birkenstock sandal? Then the Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal is the perfect winter shoe to add to your closet. It’s neutral, it’s classic and so versatile.

In need of some winter Birkenstocks for the holidays? Check out Nordstrom’s website. They’ve got a bunch of styles still available.

