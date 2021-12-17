Drew Barrymore Can’t Get Enough of This Face Oil After a Long Week of Wearing Makeup & It’s 20% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As clichéd as it might sound, stars really are just like us. Despite getting dolled up by some of the industry’s leading facialists, estheticians, and makeup artists, celebs have beauty tips and products they swear by — some of which can even be purchased on Amazon. So, when we found out that the Everything Store was slashing the price of Health Priority’s Vitamin E Oil, we had to tell you about it. (And, sure, add a few bottles to our own cart.)

Health Priority might not be a household brand just yet, but because Drew Barrymore counts this oil as one of her go-to cosmetics, it’s well on its way to becoming one.

“During the week, I’m caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in,” the actress-slash-beauty entrepreneur told Well + Good. “It’s become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff.”

Organic Vitamin E Oil — 20% Off

Image: Health Priority. Image: Health Priority.

Packed with all-natural ingredients, this formula works hard to reduce wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines all while producing collagen and elastin. (The result? A radiant, youthful complexion.) Though the formula comes in a soothing lavender scent, anyone with sensitive skin will appreciate its unscented option, too. And, thanks to cruelty-free ingredients, you’ll have some peace of mind as you get your glow on.

Organic Vitamin E Oil $19.97 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Of course, there’s more to this oil than radiant, nourished skin. Health Priority proudly supports women-owned, micro businesses and donate a portion of the proceeds to Pencils of Promise, which is dedicated to building quality school systems and underdeveloped countries. (No wonder why Drew is such a fan!)

Health Priority’s Vitamin E Oil normally costs $25, but Amazon is currently selling it for $20. And, when you think about how much good this little bottle of magic will do for your skin and the world around you, it’s well worth the money.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: