Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Can Pick Up at Trader Joe’s

The days leading up to Christmas are a frantic time for the procrastinators of the world (including us). We’re finalizing dinner menus, putting the finishing touches on our Christmas decor, and — of course — gift shopping. But if there’s one holiday hack we’ve learned this year, it’s that there’s one particular grocery store that’ll help you tackle all three tasks: Trader Joe’s. Not only can you stop in to pick up easy-to-make appetizers to round out the menu for your upcoming family gathering, but you can also pick up last-minute gifts.

“How pretty are these circle felt wool trivets perfect for a holiday gift basket ($4.99)!” raves Trader Joe’s Obsessed on Instagram of just one of several last-minute holiday gift ideas.

This holiday season, Trader Joe’s is stocked with both new and returning fan favorite gifts perfect for coworkers, friends, stockings, you name it. Let’s start with every Trader Joe’s shopper’s go-to gift: Jingle Jangle.

Jingle Jangle, $9.99

Never picked up a canister of Jingle Jangle? Oh, you’ve been missing out. The tin is chock-full of chocolatey sweets that you’ll want to devour in one sitting. They include mini pretzels covered with milk and dark chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate, dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, dark chocolate-covered Joe-Joe’s cookies, red candy-coated milk chocolate candies, mini peanut butter cups covered in milk and dark chocolate.

Hot Cocoa Ornaments, $6.99

Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Ornaments are just that: hot cocoa bombs that look like ornaments covered with a glittery, edible coating. Once dropped into a piping-hot mug of milk, the shell breaks, allowing the marshmallows and chocolate chips inside to float and bob to the top.

Belgian Cookie Collection, $10.99

They’re back! Trader Joe’s popular Belgian Cookie Collection. The red tin boasts 12 different cookies, including chocolate-enrobed cocoa cream wafers; buttery, chocolate-dipped shortbreads, and other cookies that are drizzled or coated with rich Belgian chocolate.

