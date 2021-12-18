At Your Wits’ End With Red, Irritated Skin? Try This Fan-Favorite Calming Serum — Which You Can Snag on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love the cold winter weather, it can be pretty damaging… especially to sensitive skin. That’s why moisturizer is our holy-grail holiday season skincare product. However, we’re always looking for innovative products to help with sensitive, irritated skin. If your skin struggles in the cold, then you’ve probably experienced that redness that seems to never go away.

If you’re looking for products to eliminate that flush and calm your skin, consider the popular Evercalm Anti-Redness Serum from REN Skincare. It’s designed for skin with redness, dryness and that’s irritation prone. It’s currently only $40.60 making it 30% off right now. Customers seem to be loving it; it’s got tons of positive reviews leading us to think that we might have just found another holy grail product. Sick of that irritated skin? Try this REN Skincare Evercalm Anti-Redness Serum, with so many people raving about it, we’ve got a feeling it’s pretty awesome.

We were serious about customers loving this product. One wrote, “It helps me a lot to reduce the redness of my skin. I was trying to exclude this serum from my daily routine but I had to return it. My skin is really sensitive, so for me it is a good solution. I didn’t find anything better to fight the redness yet.”

Another shared, “Best serum for irritated skin! I use it every morning before my makeup. It’s so lightweight and has really made a difference in my skin. Another great product from Ren!”

Got any friends or family members who love skincare? This could be an awesome last-minute gift, especially because it’s on sale.

