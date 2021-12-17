Does Your Skin Need a Quick Pick-Me-Up? This Overnight Resurfacing Facial Mask Is a Customer Favorite & It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The cold weather is great…as long as it doesn’t dry out our skin, making it look extra dull. If there is one thing we buy into, it’s a quick fix and one that actually shows results. If you’ve ever had an important event or have wanted to look your best when seeing your extended family during the holidays, you’ve probably purchased some sort of product claiming to have overnight results. Well, Versed has a face mask called The Shortcut Overnight Facial, and it honestly looks pretty promising.

It’s packed full of ingredients to help brighten and smooth the skin like glycolic acid, Vitamin E and Vitamin A. It’s also vegan and cruelty free… who doesn’t love that? What really got our attention were the stellar reviews from customers who are raving about the mask. If a lot of users are saying it’s that good, we’ve got a feeling it’s a winning product. The facial peel is currently on sale for only $14, making it 25% off right now. Are you in need of some stocking stuffers or any Secret Santa gifts? Now’s the time to try out this highly rated mask.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Versed. Image: Versed.

This Versed Overnight Facial has many positive reviews from customers. “I use this about once a week when my skin is feeling dull,” One wrote. “I noticed the best results are when I mix with my light moisturizer and I look so much more awake, glowy and healthier. It’s one of the few skincare products besides moisturizer I cannot live without.”

THE SHORTCUT OVERNIGHT FACIAL $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Another shared, “I use this about 2-3 times a week and it does exactly what it says!! I wake up with my skin feeling so fresh, plump, and bright. I also feel like this product has helped lift some of my acne scars and pairs nicely with using the retinol serum weekly, too! My husband also uses this & loves it – seems to help with the appearance of his pores and gives his skin the refresh it needs!”

With reviews like, we’re dying to try it out for ourselves. Now’s a great time to purchase it, because it’s 25% off. Treat yourself — you deserve it.

Before you go, check out The Best Costco Beauty Products below: