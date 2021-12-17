If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there is anything that has proven to be true over the years, it’s that fashion is a cycle. One of the most iconic shoes of the early 2000s were UGGs and it looks like they’re blasting back to being trendy, yet again. Personally, we couldn’t be more excited — especially seeing as the temperatures are continuing to drop and we’re in the heart of the winter season. If you’ve never tried on a pair of UGGs, you’re seriously missing out. Get ready to be met with comfort and warmth.

No seriously, you might just never want to take them off. They’re definitely our go-to winter shoe. Nordstrom is having a huge sale on UGGs right now — just in time for Christmas. Need some last minute holiday gifts? Or just want to treat yourself? Consider purchasing a pair while they’re on sale. Specific colors and sizes of the shoes we’ve rounded up below will arrive before Christmas, according to Nordstrom. We’re not sure how long it’s going to last or just how fast sizes will sell out, so we recommend you go ahead and pull the trigger on your favorite pair.

Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper — 40% Off

Image: UGG. Image: UGG.

These slingback slippers are perfect for anyone who loves color. If you need some new slippers or want a fun shoe to wear around the house, these are a great option. They’re only $59.95 right now.

Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper $59.95 Buy now Sign Up

Classic Short Logo Boot — 22% Off

Image: UGG. Image: UGG.

These classic short logo boots are perfect if you are looking for something a little more classic. They’re a cute, neutral brown that’ll go with a ton of different outfits. These are 25% off right now, so now is the perfect time to buy this pair if you’ve had your eye on them.

Classic Short Logo Boot $135 Buy now Sign Up

Fluffette Slipper — 22% Off

Image: UGG. Image: UGG.

There is just something so lovely about a classic slipper. Waking up on a cold winter morning and putting your feet into a warm pair is oh-so-nice. This fluffette slipper is cute and cuddly with its all-around fur design. For only $69.90, these are a total steal.

Fluffette Slipper $69.90 Buy now Sign Up

Looking to stock up on your winter gear? Consider purchasing a pair of UGGs from Nordstrom during their sale. They’ve got a bunch of styles discounted right now and we’ve got a feeling you’ll find a pair you love.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: