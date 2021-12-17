This TikTok-Viral Mascara Serves Up Insanely Voluminous Lashes Thanks To An Innovative Metal Wand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re having a Zoom happy hour with your long-distance bestie or counting down the days until that lavish New Year’s Eve bash, the holidays are all about getting dressed up and celebrating. You might have your festive outfits planned out to perfection, but what about your makeup routine? That’s where Neogen Dermatology’s Extra Slim Metal Maxicara comes in.

In case you didn’t get the memo, this tube is all over TikTok right now—and for good reason. For starters, this formula is specially designed to curl, lengthen, volumize, and hydrate your lashes in a snap. (Another thing to love? This formula is vegan and has not been tested on animals.)

However, the magic of this pick lies in its innovative, science-backed metal applicator. Unlike other mascaras—which typically come with a voluminous brush—this formula is meant to be swept on by an ultra-slim, 2.5-millimeter metal brush. (In fact, the bristles are so tiny that you might need a magnifying glass to spot them in the first place!) The innovative design can reach all the way down to the root of your lashes, carefully pulling each one up to amplify its curl appeal. And, thanks to the brush’s 50-degree angle and constant depth of 0.42-millimeters, this brush will make clumps, smears, and smudging a thing of the past. Translation? Just one swipe and your eyelashes will look so good that your inner circle will wonder if you’re wearing falsies. (Spoiler alert: you’re not!)

And, to sweeten an already enticing offer, it’s on sale. Normally, a tube of Neogen Dermatology’s Maxicara costs $42; however, the brand is dropping the price all the way down to $34. Admittedly, even on sale, this mascara isn’t exactly chump change. But, if you want to make your eyes pop this holiday season and beyond, this option is well worth the investment.

