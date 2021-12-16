If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re officially less than 10 days away from Christmas, which means the holiday spirit has been cranked all the way up. And, though you might’ve completed your holiday shopping, you can always sprinkle some stocking stuffers into the mix. That’s where Amazon comes in. Proudly dubbed the Everything Store, the e-tailer is filled to the brim with clothes, gadgets, skincare products, and so much more. (Translation? It’s the perfect place to pick up stocking stuffers for your nearest and dearest.) Best of all, anyone who has an Amazon Prime membership can buy something now and have it arrive at their doorstep well before December 25.

But, just because Amazon offers expedited shipping doesn’t mean you should wait until the last minute to pick up some extra stocking stuffers. To help streamline your shopping, we’re sharing the best options worth adding to your cart.

Fidget Pop Toys

Looking for a way to keep stress to a minimum? A fun brain game the entire family can enjoy? Well, this toy from Kidsjoy offers the best of both worlds. According to the brand, the plush, popping sensation can help relieve stress, restore your mood, and make those bored or anxious feelings a thing of the past. Oh, and did we mention this revolutionary pick comes in a fun, unicorn-shaped container? Two words: pure magic.

Tile Pro

Be honest: we all know someone who can never seem to find where they placed their keys. Or their car keys. Or their wallet for that matter. That’s exactly why the Tile Pro will be quite literally the gift that keeps on giving. All they need to do is put this Bluetooth-enabled, water-resistant tracker with their often-lost belongings, download the accompanying app, and they’ll have their essentials on-hand at all times. Plus, it’s on sale.

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer

When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with the essentials. Made with all-natural ingredients, this set of balms will keep their lips hydrated year-round. (Yes, even during the harsh winter.) Oh, and did we mention this set has a bunch of delicious flavors like pomegranate, mango, grapefruit, as well as coconut and pear.

Loritta Women’s Wool Socks Sets

Admittedly, socks have a reputation of being a lame holiday present. But, between the luxe wool material and subtle cable knit weave, this set will be the hero of their winter wardrobe. Lame? Not in the slightest.

Potaroma Flopping Fish

Of course, stocking stuffers aren’t just for humans. Treat your furry BFF to a little something special with Potaroma’s Flopping Fish. Once this sea creature is all charged up, it will flop and shimmy around on its own — offering endless fun for your cute kitty.

