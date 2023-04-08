Jessica Alba & Jenna Dewan Adore This Tightening Tool That Shoppers Say is the ‘Lazy Girl’s Gua Sha’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got lavish face oils, spa-like exfoliators, and everything in between to make ourselves feel like royalty. And one of our favorite things to treat ourselves with is a handy, celebrity-approved facial tool — especially one approved by Jessica Alba.

Back in 2020, on Byrdie’s Instagram story per People, Alba showed fans her entire routine from A to Z, or rather from cleanser to . And speaking of beauty tools, she showed fans the one she’s been obsessing over: The Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift. And right now, you can grab this luxe massager for 25 percent off at SkinStore. Don’t hesitate, though, because this major deal doesn’t happen often so add it to your cart ASAP. “I like to use the @nursejamiela face tool to help my skin better absorb the products & get the blood flowing,” she said.

Along with Alba, Jenna Dewan is a big fan of the tool, telling fans on her YouTube channel that she swears by this. “I also keep this in the car and use it when I’m driving,” she said. “I’m surprised this isn’t in a paparazzi picture yet.”

Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift

Courtesy of Nurse Jamie.

Nurse Jamie.

Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller $69.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

So why are Dewan and Alba so in love with this facial tool? The Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift is a beauty tool perfect for any skin type, specifically designed to firm and lift the skin. The sleek beauty tool has a cylindrical design with 24 tourmaline stones to enhance your skin’s natural glow and contours.

It’s no wonder Alba loves this anti-aging tool so much — and she’s not the only one. Stars like Hilary Duff, Olivia Culpo, Khloé Kardashian, Busy Phillips, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Hudgens, and Johnathan Van Ness use it as well, per The Skincare Edit blog and People.

Related story Drew Barrymore & Tracee Ellis Ross Love This Icy Facial Tool That Lifts Wrinkles and Reduces Puffiness

The brand recommends using it on desired areas for up to 45 seconds on a daily basis for optimal results, but keep it away from sensitive areas like the middle of your throat and neck.

One shopper said this is the “Lazy Girl Gua Sha,” adding, “I love this. Gua Sha was really hard on my hands (or I am just lazy) so I got this instead. I think it works just as well and is fun to use!” Another shopper added on Amazon, “Believe the Hype, this is a game changer! A wonderful self-care tool.” They added, “The rolling motion on my cheeks is addictive. It also feels good under the chin. I can do the back of my neck and above shoulders with ease. I will use it in the inner thighs, side of legs and calves. My arms also benefit from the roller. There’s no squeaking. It’s a wonderful self-care tool. I use a micro needle roller after the shower and before moisturizing. The roller does get the blood flowing and my face is flush similar to when I leave a hot yoga class. I’m considering getting another roller and trying her other beauty tools. Thank you, Nurse Jamie. You rock! Hugs!!”

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: